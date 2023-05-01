TOPEKA (FOX43)- Bark for Life is an event organized through the American Cancer Society, starting this Saturday, May 6.

The event was created as a way to support and raise money for our furry friends that are battling cancer everyday, just like humans do.

Everyone in the community, regardless of if you have a furry friend of your own or not, is invited to enjoy a “day of dog demonstrations including conformation, agility, scent work, rally, fly ball, and more,” according to their website.

One special furry friend joined the Fox 43 AM Live Show to “speak” about the importance of the event. His name was Sparky.

Sparky is a “Bark for Life” dog as he has battled cancer, survived and prevailed. He will also be in attendance at the event on Saturday and is known to do some pretty special tricks you won’t want to miss.

It will all be happening at the Camo Cross Dog Training located at 3526 Southeast 21st St. in Topeka. They do ask for a recommended $5 donation to attend and participate in the fun day’s events.

For more information on the event including pricing and additional details, please watch the full interview above.