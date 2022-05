TOPEKA (KSNT) – Mark your calendars for Bark for Life, a dog-friendly fundraiser for the American Cancer Society coming up this weekend.

Carolyn Zeller with the American Cancer Society stopped by 27 News Tuesday morning to give us the details.

People and their dogs can enjoy dog demonstrations, pet vendors, and pet-friendly activities at Camo Cross Dog Training and Grooming. The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, May 7.

For more information and to get your ticket, click here.