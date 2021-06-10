Bark Park expanding at Gage Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local dog park is expanding and getting a new name.

The dog park by the Topeka Zoo is now the “Hills Bark Park in Gage Park” .

Hill’s Pet Nutrition donated $175,000 to Shawnee County Parks & Rec for the expansion. The money will go towards the expansion of the Bark Park.

It will create more space and separation between small and large dogs, better turf, and new fencing.

The large dog section will extend into a rarely used softball field in Gage Park while the small dog section will grow in footprint to what is currently the large dog section. The expanded Hill’s Bark Park will have two separate parking areas as well as two entrances.

Other new additions will include a concrete wall just inside of the entrances where patrons tend to gather, new fencing, new shade structures in the large dog section and new LED lights.

Shawnee County Parks & Rec would like to add more dog parks in the future, but there are no concrete plans as of now.