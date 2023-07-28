TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local park officials are relying on an unconventional resource to get rid of invasive plants in Topeka.

Mike McLaughlin with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said a group of goats from Logton, Kansas known as “barnyard weed warriors” are set to start work in Topeka Monday, July 31. The goat’s mission: to chomp and chew up any bamboo, vine weed and other invasive plants they come across, according to the press release. The band of goats will be active in an access area to Lindbloom Park on SE 45th Street between SE Croco Road and SE East Edge Road.

McLaughlin said other parks departments have made use of goats like these to clear plants in the past. In June, goats were used to clear brush and poison ivy from a Wichita park. The goats were used as they are seen as a more eco-friendly option and can get to brush that’s out of reach of machinery.

McLaughlin said in the press release Lindbloom Park is a tract of land enclosed in a wooded area. The land was donated to Parks and Rec by the Lindbloom family and is being cleared to help people access the park.