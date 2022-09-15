TOPEKA (KSNT) A man who barricaded himself in a home in the 3200 block of SW 11th Street was taken into custody Thursday morning.

Damon Brock Morgan (Courtesy Photo/ Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Damon Brook Morgan, 42, barricaded himself inside a home late Wednesday night after police began looking for him. At 6:50 a.m. Thursday, the Topeka Police Department’s Response Team and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene, according to a release. After several hours, officers were able to get into the home and take Morgan into custody.

Morgan is facing several charges including aggravated domestic battery, domestic kidnapping, and criminal damage to property, according to police. He was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on those original charges.