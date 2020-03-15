Bars in Aggieville decide to cancel Fake Patty’s Day festivities

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — One of Manhattan’s biggest events is now cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Bars in Aggieville have decided to call off their annual Fake Patty’s Day event.

The event was scheduled for Saturday, March 21. However, bars like Tubby’s Sports Bar and Fats posted on their Facebook pages that they will remain open during their normal business hours.

Some people said because the bars will still be open, they don’t know if the attendance will dip that much.

“I think it’s going to look the exact same,” said Manhattan resident Shaun Koserski. “Besides bars maybe not having a theme, and things like that, it’s still going to look the same.”

FPD is May 2nd @Aggieville because we said so. Kaw has spoken. — Johnny Kaw's (@JohnnyKaws) March 14, 2020

Johnny Kaw’s posted on their Twitter Account and created a Facebook event stating that they’re hoping to get the event rescheduled for Saturday, May 2.