Bars in Manhattan prepare for Sunflower Showdown on Saturday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State University Wildcats square off against the Kansas University Jayhawks at the Sunflower Showdown in Manhattan Saturday. The game starts at 11:00 a.m. and some bars are opening early to take advantage of the football crowds.

Scott Sieben is the owner of three bar and grills in Manhattan: Mr. K’s Cafe & Bar, Rocking K’s and Kite’s Bar and Grill in Aggieville. He said two of his places, Rocking K’s and Kite’s, will be opening early at 9:00 a.m. to offer breakfast before the game.

Although the full game day crowds haven’t quite returned, Sieben said people seem to be excited to have K-State football back.

“Every Saturday, even if it’s an away game, we’re still getting people to come in to watch,” Sieben said. “It’s something to look forward to. You’re looking forward to that Saturday game day and it’s a little bit more normalcy.”

Sieben said his bars suffered over the summer due to coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions that come with it. He said they are starting to bounce back thanks to K-State Football and other sports that have returned.

Kick off for the Sunflower Showdown is at 11:00 a.m. and will air on FS1.