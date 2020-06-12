Bars in Shawnee County preparing for first weekend back open

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Bars in Shawnee County are preparing for the first weekend since being allowed to fully reopen. While they are allowed to stay open until 2 a.m. there are some restrictions. Bars are only allowed to operate at half capacity and social distancing guidelines need to be followed.

Mark Schonlaw is the owner of Skinny’s Sports Bar & Grill at 4016 SW Huntoon St. in Topeka. He said bartenders and servers will be wearing masks. Some booths have been blocked off and there will be no sitting at the bar.

“I don’t anticipate too big of a line out the door,” Schonlaw said. “If we do get a line out the door we got to put them either one way or the other so people can exit and we got to keep them pretty much six feet apart outside, which is going to be tough to do.”

Bars have been allowed to stay open late since Monday; however, Schonlaw said they regularly close before midnight Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because there isn’t much business.

“We are running in to our slow season but there’s no baseball,” Schonlaw said. “We’re not going to even open on Sundays until we get sports on so we’re looking for sometime in July to open on Sundays.”

Schonlaw said summer tends to be a slow season because Washburn students are not on campus.