Bars, restaurants can stay open later as Shawnee County says coronavirus spread decreasing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Bars and restaurants can stay open later and sports can gather in larger groups, the Shawnee County Commission decided Thursday.

The decision to relax some coronavirus restrictions comes as Shawnee County’s Health Department reports a decrease in the uncontrolled spread of coronavirus. The department’s latest scorecard shows the county is right on the edge of the level of virus spread deemed as the “red zone.”

While bars and restaurants can stay open until 11 p.m. now instead of 10, the county decided to follow suit with Johnson and Wyandotte County’s decision to change group seating limits in the venues from 10 to eight people.

This is a developing story.