MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Firefighters were able to extinguish a house fire in Manhattan, but not before it did significant damage.

The Manhattan Fire Department (MFD) said in a press release that fire crews were called around 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 1 to the 1400 block of Legore Lane on a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, the firefighters found a two-story home with smoke coming from it.

The MFD located the source of the fire in a basement kitchen and were able to put it out. One person at the home was able to get out of the building before firefighters arrived on location.

The MFD said around $15,000 in damage was caused with $5,000 attributed to the home’s contents and $10,000 to the structure itself. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

