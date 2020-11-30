“Basketball has prepared me:” Former Washburn basketball player joins Topeka Police Academy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Former Washburn Ichabod, Shelbe Piggie, is trading in one uniform for another, as she prepares for a career with the Topeka Police Department. Piggie graduated from Washburn University back in May and is now a member of the Topeka Police Academy.

Although Piggie is a Kansas City, Missouri, native, she has decided to stay and live in Topeka. Her decision was made based on her newfound love for the Topeka Police Department and the support of her Ichabod family.

#MoreThanAnAthlete. That’s the hashtag that her former assistant coach Erika Yoder used on Twitter to show her support in Piggie’s career choice.

Piggie said her athletic journey is what taught her how to be part of a team.

“Basketball has prepared me for this career more than anything else besides my academy right now,” Piggie said. “Just handling adversity and being able to work with people who come from all over the place.”

When Piggie was a student at Washburn, she knew she was a representation of the community due to being a student athlete.

“She always had that personality where she could communicate with a lot of people and people liked to be around her,” said Ron McHenry, Washburn Head Basketball Coach. “

She said she now feels that same love at the police academy, after trading in her number two jersey for a police uniform.

“Anyone I’ve met in the Topeka Police Department were just so willing to help me understand things and put into focus what it would be like,” Piggie said. “They are all genuine people.”

Piggie will graduate from the academy at the end of April 2021.