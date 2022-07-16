RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The 19th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will be taking place next week in Manhattan.

The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 18, and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, at St. Thomas More Church in Manhattan.

The drive gives first responders the opportunity to compete while serving a vital need in the community. Donors can vote for either Riley County Police Department, Manhattan Fire Department or Riley County EMS.

The RCPD is encouraging people to donate and reminding the community that a single car crash victim can need up to 100 units of blood.

Donors will receive commemorative Battle of the Badges T-shirts while supplies last. To sign up for an appointment, people can visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.