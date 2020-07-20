Battle of the Badges blood drive kicks off in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – You can donate blood and help local first responders win some bragging rights at the 17th Annual Battle of the Badges blood drive in Manhattan on Monday and Tuesday.

The battle is going down at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 2900 Kimball Avenue.

Donations can be made on behalf of the Riley County Police Department, Riley County EMS or Manhattan Fire Department.

Donating blood is more important now than ever during the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone who donates will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies as well.

“Blood that’s been donated will then be tested for the antibodies and then we are able to ask those people to donate convalescent plasma so that they can help people who are going through COVID-19 and to help them get better,” said Kristi Ingalls with the American Red Cross.

The blood drive runs until 6:30 p.m. Monday night and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.