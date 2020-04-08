Battling addiction while in quarantine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For people everywhere, the pandemic is stressful but for some, quarantine can also be dangerous. Right now those struggling with addiction might feel there is more temptation and less support.

Topeka mom Ashley Stagray is a happy positive person, but sometimes the stress of the pandemic gets to her.

“There’s so much going on and there are so many changes that if I could just not care sometimes, I think that would be better,” Stagray said.

Her solution to stress used to be alcohol.

“For me when I drank I didn’t feel. So stressful situations, you know I’m like if I drink I wouldn’t care,” Stagray said.

Now she’s 18 months sober, but quarantine is making that difficult.

“Temptation to drink is always there. But it’s been harder, because now there isn’t anywhere to go,” Stagray said.

Even simple errands can present that temptation.

“The stores are hard. Going to the grocery stores, it kind of seems stupid, but it’s because it’s right there,” Stagray said.

It’s a unique challenge, but experts at Valeo Behavioral Health Care have some advice. Director of Recovery Cathy Walker suggests staying busy.

“Find a hobby, organize, clean. I know, nothing of that sounds fun, but keep your mind occupied,” Walker said. “Color, the coloring books that they have, adult coloring books. That’s helpful. Just anything to occupy your mind so you aren’t constantly thinking about what brings you down.”

Staying busy is exactly what Stagray has done by channeling her energy into her kids.

“I still have to be present for them. I have to present for my autistic 9 year old and I have to be present for my daughter,” Stagray said.

Walker said the most important thing for people who are struggling with addiction to remember is that eventually this will all be over. In the meantime Valeo is avaiable to help.

Those who want help with addiction can call them at (785) 233-1730 ext. 6380. You can also visit their website here.