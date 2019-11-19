Bayens named new Washburn Tech dean

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn Tech announced its new dean on Tuesday.

Gary Bayens served as interim dean since July and will now lead Washburn Tech on a permanent basis.

“Dr. Bayens epitomizes the high level of leadership excellence that is a hallmark of Washburn University. He is the appropriate person to guide the growth of technical education in Northeast Kansas,” said Jerry Farley, president, Washburn University.

Before serving as interim dean, Bayens was associate dean of applied studies at Washburn University.

Bayens replaces Clark Coco, who retired as dean of Washburn Tech at the end of June.