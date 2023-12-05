TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Rural Middle School informed families of an incident that happened on Tuesday when a student reported another student had a weapon in their locker.

When administration and on-site school police investigated, they found a BB gun in a student’s locker. The BB gun didn’t have BBs, according to Washburn Rural Middle School Principal Charlie Stoltenberg.

The BB gun was secured within minutes of the report and no direct or indirect threats were made to staff or students, according to the email sent to families.

“Bringing any type of weapon onto school grounds is strictly against school policies and the appropriate actions will be taken,” Stoltenberg said. “I would like to commend the student who reported this concern. Their action demonstrates the shared responsibility we all have in ensuring the safety and security of our school.”

