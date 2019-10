TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – B&B Theatres is officially opening its Topeka location in early November.

The theatre is opening Thursday, Nov. 7 at Wheatfield Village at 2829 SW Fairlawn Rd.

🥁🥁 Drum roll please 🥁🥁 B&B Theatres Topeka Wheatfield 9 is opening November 7th!! Get your tickets now at #BBTheatres… Posted by B&B Theatres Topeka Wheatfield 9 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Just in time for the cold weather, you can enjoy heated recliners and a full-service bar while watching the movie of your choice. The 9-screen theater complex is offering a 4-D experience, along with the Premium Large Format B&B Theatres Grand Screen.

You can check out showtimes here.