TOPEKA (KSNT) – Many people are thinking of last-minute shopping before Thanksgiving, but AAA wants to remind drivers to stay alert this holiday.

More than half a million Kansans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday week. That’s 2% more than last year. AAA says that’s because gas prices are 30 cents lower. Some gas stations in the Capital City had gas prices as low as $2.94 last week.

Last year, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported 29 DUI arrests and one drunk driving crash.

“Even if you just have a beer or a glass of wine, it takes an hour for that to come off, so, be responsible,” Scott Martin, a retail sales associate with AAA, said. “Your family wants you there, their family wants them there too.”

AAA expects the busiest travel day to be Wednesday. It recommends traveling in the morning or after 6 p.m. to avoid the heavy traffic.