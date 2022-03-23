EMPORIA (KSNT) – Students asked for it, and Emporia State University responded.

The Emporia State University volleyball courts are set to be dedicated on March 24. (KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)

In the fall of 2020, a survey went out to Emporia State University students asking how they want to spend a bond that had been used to build a Student Recreation Center. With the student center paid off, student fees were used to build a beach volleyball court, easily the most requested project.

On Thursday the sand volleyball courts, located just north of the historic one-room schoolhouse on campus, will be dedicated. A dedication will take place on March 24, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In a statement, ESU said the court will be available to the public.

The grand opening will include music, hot dogs, and chips.