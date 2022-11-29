MAYETTA (KSNT) – Local “Beatles” fans are encouraged to start reserving their tickets for the upcoming performance of “The Fab Four” early next year at Prairie Band Casino & Resort.

The Fab Four is an Emmy Award winning Beatles tribute band known for their attention to detail and note-for-note renditions of classic Beatles tunes. They are known to perform songs such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun,” and “Hey Jude.”

The band’s performance includes three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles career. The Fab Four has performed before audiences around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.

Tickets for the show range from $20-$25 and can be purchased by clicking here. The performance will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, Kansas.