Beer festival draws up to 2,000 people to downtown Topeka Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands were out in downtown Topeka to enjoy some drinks at the largest beer festival in the Midwest, according to The Greater Topeka Partnership.

“Tap That Topeka” offered over 300 different beers right in front of the State Capitol on Jackson Street Saturday. It also offered people in northeast Kansas a chance to listen to live music, visit local vendors and quench their thirst.

Around 2,000 people were in attendance for the event.

“A lot of those are VIP tickets and general admission along with volunteers and breweries,” Stephanie Norwood, with The Greater Topeka Partnership said. “It’s a big crowd with lots of beer and I am hoping it all goes by the end of the night.”

The festival was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, but officials said they are looking to continue the event next year.