TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local bands ranging from Topeka to Kansas City, food trucks and beer gardens will be hosted at Evergy Plaza for the ‘Envista Eats and Beats’ event this summer.

The event is being presented by Envista Credit Union and is sponsored by KSNT 27 News, and V100 Topeka’s Rock Leader. The event will take place every Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until Sept. 7.

Two upcoming Eats and Beats events are listed below:

May 18:

Entertainment: “Nucklehead Jones”

Food Trucks: Poppin Squeeze, Flavor Wagon, Taqueria Mexico Lindo, Snack Shack, Manila Snow Cone and Cocktails by Mac.

May 25:

Entertainment: “The Bash”

Food Trucks: Burger Bus, Poppin Mini’s, Dj’s Catering, JLG Mexi-Q, Pineapple Dream, Poppin Squeeze and Cocktails by Mac.