SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Before any ballots are cast on Aug. 2 the Kansas Secretary of State will test the tabulating equipment in all 105 Kansas counties.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab said in a press release Monday that all tabulators must be successfully tested before they can be used to count ballots.

Under Kansas law, tabulating equipment must be tested before and after the election, known as “logic and

accuracy testing.” The purpose of testing is to ensure the tabulating equipment is counting ballots properly.

During the testing, both proper and improper ballots are submitted through the tabulator to ensure the counting is accurate. Testing is open to the public.

Kansans wishing to observe testing should contact their county election office.

“This testing is an additional step to provide voters with assurance their vote is captured accurately and

securely,” said Secretary Schwab. “I encourage Kansans to observe this process.”

In Shawnee County residents can observe the testing process starting at 8:30 a.m. on July 26. The testing will happen on Tuesday only.