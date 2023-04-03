TOPEKA (KSNT)- New projects are being started across Shawnee County, but what goes on behind the scenes before the construction starts?

Whether it’s fixing a road, a bridge, building repairs or any other construction project in the county, there is a process to follow before the project can begin. Organizations like Shawnee County Public Works or Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will start by submitting a design.

Projects then get a bid from a contractor and take it to the Shawnee County Board of Commissioners for approval. However, processes for these projects can be long, but to avoid potential backups, it’s a must.

“The easiest way to avoid delays is to do the process correctly, find out ahead of time how that process works and we will work with you to try and do it as quickly as possible,” said Shawnee County Counselor James Crow.

Some projects that have been recently approved are repairs to the Shawnee County North Annex parking lot, replacing a bridge on Northwest Street over Indian Creek, and building and installing playground equipment in various parks.