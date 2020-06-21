Benefit ride raises money for children of Topeka woman killed by domestic violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The family of Brandi Prchal on Saturday held a benefit ride in Topeka in her memory.

This comes after she was killed by her boyfriend in November, according to the Topeka Police Department.

“She was the one you went to when you had something to tell somebody, because she’d celebrate with you,” said Shannon Reed, Prchal’s sister. “She was just a great person overall.”

The motorcyclists drove across the city, engines roaring, in memory of Prchal.

The benefit also included an auction at Kickstart Saloon, in which all of the proceeds went towards Prchal’s sister, who is taking care of Prchal’s three children she left behind.

The overall message of the benefit was to bring awareness to the dangers of domestic violence, and to stop this from happening to anyone else.

“My family really wants to be able to tell people where they can go, how they can help, that they’re not alone,” Reed said. “I think benefits like this really help to get the word out.”

Prchal was a former corrections officer, and her fellow officers were there in support of Prchal’s family and the cause.

“As a law enforcement officer I have worked several domestic cases and I just know it’s not good,” said Lamont Jackson, member of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

The family passed out fliers with resources for domestic violence victims, and also were there to speak to whoever needed it.

Reed said that as long as this night helps one person, that is all that matters.

If you or a loved one is in an abusive situation, you can call the Kansas Crisis Hotline at (888) 363-2287. People needing help in Shawnee, Jackson, or Wabaunsee counties can call the Topeka YWCA at (888) 822-2983.