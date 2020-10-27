Berryton, Kan. family featured on MY TODAY Show Halloween Contest.

The Solomon Family, from Berryton, Kansas, will be featured on the TODAY Show in their favorite Halloween costumes as part of a national contest.

BERRYTON, Kan. (KSNT) – A Berryton family will be featured on The TODAY Show this morning, Tuesday, Oct. 27, in their favorite Halloween costumes.

The Solomon family from Berryton, Angela, Scott and their two sons, Jack, 8, and Andrew, 5, are doing a themed costume.

To make the costume come to life required some creativity with outdoor furniture.

The Solomon Family from Berryton, Kansas.

Viewers will vote on their favorite costumes. The family will be in costume with three other families and then there is an online poll where people pick the best costume. Whoever gets the most votes will return to be on the Friday Show.