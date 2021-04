BERRYTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Terry Clay, of Berryton, and Prestige Contracting Services LLC., has been banned from doing business in Kansas.

Clay has been banned for business transactions and violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Friday.

Clay was accused of taking payment for jobs that were never completed.

His company was ordered to pay more than $153,000 in restitution to seven customers in Geary, Osage, and Shawnee counties.