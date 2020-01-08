Berryton teacher wins Kansas Horizon Award

BERRYTON, Kan. (KSNT) – The state recognized a Berryton Elementary teacher for excellent work on Tuesday.

During a surprise phone call, Sidney Doty found out that she is one of this year’s Horizon Award winners for the state of Kansas. It recognizes excellent teaching in both elementary and secondary education for first-year teachers.

Doty, a 5th grade teacher, said although she knew she was a potential candidate, the news came as a complete shock to her.

She says that even though she loves everything about teaching, especially her students.

“Just like really cherishing this group of kids and then; everything that’s happened these last few days has just really solidified that this is right where I need to be,” Doty said.