If you're lucky you might see meteors shooting across the sky in late November, but the best meteor shower of the year is just around the corner.

We are currently in the final days of the Leonid meteor shower. The Leonid meteor shower was forecast to peak on Nov. 18, but the meteors may be seen until Nov. 30. The meteor shower is named after the meteors that seem to come from a single point, called the radiant, originating in the Leo constellation. Leonid meteors are expected to dart across the sky once every three to six minutes, according to space.com.

Brenda Culbertson, a Solar System Ambassador with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said the meteors come from a comet called Tempel-Tuttle. This comet orbits the sun every 33 years and is named after Ernst Tempel and Horace Tuttle who spotted it in 1865, according to NASA.

Considered the best meteor shower of the year by space.com, the Geminids are expected to peak after the Leonids on Wednesday, Dec. 13. The Geminids come from the asteroid Phaethon, which acts like a comet.

Geminids often have intense bright colors and are seen in the middle of the night. Viewers can see up to 150 medium-slow moving meteors per hour at peak times, according to the American Meteor society.

Less intense and in fewer numbers, the Ursids will follow the Geminids. Starting Dec. 13 to Dec. 24, observers may see five to 10 Ursids per hour in late morning hours.

Culbertson and NASA recommend the following advice for viewers:

Find an area well away from city/streetlights.

Be prepared for winter temperatures.

Give your eyes around 30 minutes to adapt to the dark.

