MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State University has a reason to celebrate as a national nonprofit gives it credit for being one of best universities in the U.S. for LGBTQ+ students.

K-State revealed that Campus Pride placed the university on its “2023 Best of the Best LGBTQ-Friendly Colleges and Universities” list on its website Friday, Aug. 26. This comes shortly after K-State was recognized as being one of the friendliest colleges in the country earlier in the month.

“The Best of the Best list was first created in 2009 as a way to showcase colleges and universities that were committed to offering safe and inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ students, so that students and families could make informed choices about where to pursue higher education,” Shane Mendez Windmeyer, Campus Pride founder, CEO and executive director, said. “In today’s climate, which finds LGBTQ+ identities being used as political talking points and laws being weaponized against LGBTQ+ people, the commitment to creating campuses that welcome and protect LGBTQ+ students can not be taken for granted.”

Campus Pride lists K-State as the only university from Kansas to make its 2023 list. In total, Campus Pride names 30 universities from across the U.S. on its recently released list.

“As the nation’s first operational land-grant institution, Kansas State University has always been committed to educational access for all,” Thomas Lane, vice president for academic success and student affairs and dean of students, said. “And as a learner-focused and people-centered institution, we value every member of our university community by working hard to maintain a safe environment where everyone can thrive.”

The rankings for the list are determined using the Campus Pride Index rating scale, according to K-State. This is a comprehensive national rating system that measures LGBTQ-friendly campus life. K-State managed to earn the highest rating of five stars for helping to make a safe and welcoming environment for students, faculty and staff.

“Our student body is made up of individuals from a multitude of backgrounds and lived experiences,” Brandon Haddock, coordinator of the LGBT Resource Center, said. “That in and of itself requires us to build a network of support for our students, and we are truly committed to supporting our students and their needs every step of the way as they work toward their personal and professional goals.”

To see the full report from Campus Pride on the universities that made its 2023 listing, click here.