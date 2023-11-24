TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s Stormont Vail Events center is participating in Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities by offering what it’s calling its ‘best ticket deals of the year.’

Discounted ticket prices are offered online only for select 2023 and 2024 events, including Paw Patrol Live, Mannheim Steamroller, Wing Fling, PRCA New Years Eve Xtreme Bulls, the Harlem Globetrotters and Zach Williams.

Details of deals and promotional codes for each event are as follows:

Paw Patrol Live (Dec. 2 to Dec. 3). A total of 25% off select Sunday tickets with code THANKS.

Mannheim Steamroller (Dec. 10). A total of 25% off select tickets with code THANKS.

Wing Fling (Dec. 16). A total of 50% off tickets with code THANKS.

PRCA New Years Eve Xtreme Bulls (Dec. 31). A total of 25% off tickets with code THANKS.

Harlem Globetrotters (March 20). Up to 40% off select tickets with code THANKS.

Zach Williams (May 8). A total of 20% off standard tickets with code INSIDER.

Stormont Vail Events Center says ticket deals from from midnight on Nov. 24 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 27 while supplies last. Links to buy tickets can be accessed via the events center’s social media pages or online at stormontvaileventscenter.com.