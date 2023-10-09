TOPEKA (KSNT) – Mark your calendars, Topeka Zoo lights are almost here.

This marks the fourth year of the Topeka Zoo lights. The colorful light display will open on Nov. 17. The designer, Adam Jenks told 27 News they are going to take the zoo lights to a whole new level this year.

“We have a lot of surprises this year,” Jenks said. “We’ll have the normal tree wrapping and animal frames, but there’s a few new things we are going to try this year.”

Jenks mentioned one of the upgrades will be a music light show; the lights jump to the holiday music that will go off every half an hour. They are also stringing more lights than in years past.

The zoo lights will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every evening through the end of December. For more information or ticket prices, you can visit the Topeka Zoo website here.