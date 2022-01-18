Betty White Challenge results shock community

TOPEKA (KSNT) — If you’ve been on social media at all in the last few days, you’ve presumably heard of the “Betty White Challenge”, asking people to donate at least $5 to a local zoo or humane society.

This “challenge” started yesterday and since then the Helping Hands Humane Society has received more than $11,000 in donations. Grace Clinton, the Director of Business and Development and Special Events at Helping Hands, says the donations just keep coming.

She said that the challenge has brought much-needed attention back to local shelters in the community and they haven’t seen this much support in a while.

“Remembering Betty White, has them remembering shelters,” Clinton said. “So that’s been a big benefit for us and something we’ve been really grateful for that she draws attention to.”

If you’re interested in sharing the love with some furry friends, you can donate to the Helping Hands Humane Society by visiting its website and clicking the “Donate” button, or by calling (785) 233-7325.