TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department told 27 News it is investigating a hit-and-run incident after a vehicle struck an adult female bicyclist in West Topeka.

Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the TPD, said the incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday night at the intersection of Gage Blvd. and SW 12th St. The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital via ambulance for treatment.

This incident is still under investigation.

Those with any information pertaining to the incident are asked to call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9551 or email telltpd@topeka.org.