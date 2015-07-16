Bicyclists raising money and awareness for affordable housing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you spent any time on Highway 24 between Lawrence and Manhattan Thursday you had to share the road.

A group of 32 bicyclists started in connecticut about a month ago and will end up in california sometime in august.

The “bike and build” group is raising money and awareness for affordable housing. They’ve already raised over 165-thousand dollars.

They hit topeka today after 17-hundred miles on the road….and you’d think by now they’d be comfortable “in the saddle”.

<there’s definitely some days where i mean, we had a 92 day, you can’t prepare for that at all. Even if you didn’t have saddle sores before then that’s gonna’ happen.>

There are hundreds of cyclists taking different cross country routes.

