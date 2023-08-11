TOPEKA (KSNT) – Biden Cabinet member Isabella Casillas Guzman will make a stop in Abilene, Kansas to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Guzman will deliver remarks on the SBA’s 70 years of service and highlight President Biden’s Investing in America economic agenda, according to a press release from the SBA. She will recognize small business owners, connecting entrepreneurs with funding, mentorship, federal contracting opportunities and more.

Guzman’s program will start at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15. To RSVP for a specific location, click here.