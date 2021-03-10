Big 12 Tournament starting Wednesday with mask requirement, ‘pod seating’ for fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KSNT) – The Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off Wednesday with K-State facing off against TCU in the early game at 5:30 pm. The tournament is being hosted at the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City.

This is the biggest event the T-Mobile Center has hosted since the pandemic began. Fans will be allowed inside for the games, but only at 20 percent capacity. Tickets are currently sold out.

Vice President of Sales & Marketing Shani Tate Ross said they have switched up seating in the T-Mobile Center to help with social distancing.

“All of the seating will be in pods,” Ross said. “Pods are of various sizes from two to eight and every pod will have six feet of social distance. No two pods will be back to back and each one will have a radius of six feet in between groups.”

Ross said they are asking fans to wear masks at all times unless they are actively eating or drinking in their seats. Concession stands will be open, but she said they have closed all hospitality spaces in the center.

Staff are also taking precautions during the tournament. Ross said only a handful of staff have access to the courts during the tournament. Those people will be wearing both masks and face shields.

The Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament will be at the T-Mobile Center until Saturday. The Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament will be hosted at the Kansas City Convention Center Municipal Auditorium Thursday through Sunday.