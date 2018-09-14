Big Bird Airshow flies high in Berryton tomorrow

BERRYTON, Kan. (KSNT) - The John Dalton Memorial Big Bird Airshow kicks off in Berryton. The event will feature more than 40 pilots from across the area flying close to 100 giant scale aircrafts.

"The bigger the planes they get, actually the more real they feel when you're flying them, the more realistic you take the approach of flying and landing them etc. You have to follow the same rules as a full size pilot," said pilot Bill Miller.

The show will feature sometimes up to five aircrafts flying at once. The birds have a wingspan of 6 to 15 feet and often cost thousands of dollars.

Flying begins at 9 am at 4535 SE 69th in Berryton. There will be concessions with coffee, breakfast and lunch. The show is free and open to the public.