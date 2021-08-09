Big Boy Locomotive rolling through Topeka Monday

Big Boy No. 4014. (Image courtesy Union Pacific)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Big Boy World War II Locomotive is scheduled to make a stop at the Great Overland Station Monday on its 10-state tour across the country, according to a news release.

Big Boy is scheduled to pull into the Topeka station at 2 p.m. Monday before making its way to Lawrence by 3:30 p.m. Monday. After two small stops, it will spend two nights at the Kansas City Union Station before departing at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 11.

The train will stop in Topeka for around 45 minutes to give people to talk to the steam team and take a selfie with the worlds largest steam locomotive.

Fans can share their photos on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and use the #BigBoy2021 hashtag for a chance to win a Big Boy T-shirt. Teams will pick 50 winners during the tour, according to a news release.

Click here to track Big Boy’s progress on its way to Topeka.

