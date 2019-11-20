Big Boy steam train departs Topeka for Manhattan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 is left Topeka Wednesday morning as it continues its expedition across multiple Midwest and Southwest states.

The legendary steam engine is departing Topeka's Great Overland Station for Manhattan

Multiple drivers parked their cars around 8:40 a.m. alongside U.S. Highway 24 to watch the train pass by. It was departing from Great Overland Station.

The steam engine’s next scheduled stop is in Manhattan at the South Manhattan Avenue Crossing. After that, the train will head for Junction City, then Abilene and Salina.

