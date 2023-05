TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state has announced 15-minute delays as it resurfaces a 12-mile stretch of highway.

The project is underway on Kansas Highway 4 in Shawnee County. The road connects Topeka with Eskridge.

“Traffic will be restricted to one lane and directed by a pilot car and flaggers when work is taking place,” the state transportation department said. “Drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.”

The work on the $2.8 million project is expected to be wrapped up by late June.