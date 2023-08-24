TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is set to hold a public outreach meeting to notify locals about an upcoming project to create bike lanes in the downtown area.

The City of Topeka announced on social media that the meeting will take place on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Holliday Building located at 620 SE Madison St. regarding the new bike lanes. The upcoming project to install the bike lines concerns SW Eighth Avenue between SW Topeka Boulevard and SE Quincy Street. Some additional utility improvements will also occur during the project’s run time.

Work will start in mid to late September, according to the City of Topeka. Work should be completed by the end of 2023 if weather permits.

To learn more about the project, contact Lee Holmes with the City’s Engineering Division at llholmes@topeka.org or by calling 785-368-3025. You can also reach out to Chris Willard, another member of the City’s Engineering Division, at cwillard@topeka.org or by calling 785-368-2409. For more information on the meeting, go to Facebook by clicking here.