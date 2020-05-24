Bike shops try to keep up with demand after the coronavirus pandemic sparks surge in sales

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Right now is typically peak season for bike stores like Capp’s Bike Shop and Fitness. But, throughout this pandemic, they’ve noticed more people are taking to cycling which has caused an extra surge in sales.

“It’s been definitely an uptick in business,” said Store Manager Chris Armstrong. “A lot of people are wanting to get out. I’m seeing a lot of kids getting out, including my two girls who seem to want to ride outdoors way more.”

That’s been the case for Miranda Gutierrez, who took to cycling after recently learning how to ride.

“It’s fun to just be out and to see everything, see nature, not be stuck at home all day, just feel the fresh air,” said Gutierrez.

So, she and her family came to the shop to purchase her own bike at Capp’s.

“I’m planning to get home and just ride it and be happy that I have a bike,” said Gutierrez.

But, with so many people coming in to purchase bikes and gear or stopping in to get theirs fixed, it’s been hard for Capp’s to keep their store stocked.

“As we sell it, we’ll order it back in on a weekly basis this time of year,” said Armstrong. “We’re just not able to get that stuff back in.”

Armstrong said it’s mostly due to the high demand and factories overseas being shut down for months at time, which is where they get many of their products from.

While the sharp increase in business may come with some challenges, Armstrong said they’re just happy to help people like Miranda develop a new hobby in cycling.

“It’s easy on your body and I have people well into their early eighties that are still riding, so it’s something you can do for quite a while,” said Armstrong.

According to researchers with the NPD Group, here in the U.S., kids and adult bikes have doubled and even tripled in sales since march along with sports and home fitness equipment.