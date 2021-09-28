Biking child hit in Topeka, witness says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police are at the scene Tuesday evening of a crash involving a child on a bike.

Photos sent around 6:55 p.m. show a child’s bike on the ground at the intersection of Southwest 10th Street and Boswell Avenue, surrounded by Topeka Police Department officers. Witnesses said a child on the bike was hit, but didn’t specify by what. A Shawnee County dispatcher told KSNT News that a victim from the crash has been reported as code red, which means their injuries are life-threatening.

There are no details yet on the age of the child, what kind of car was involved in the crash or what caused it. There is no sign of a vehicle besides the child’s bike in the photos, but Topeka police were seen setting up yellow tape around the fallen bike.

This is a developing story.