TOPEKA (KSNT)- Bill Cochran, a professor at Washburn Tech joined the 27 News Morning show to speak about the latest module of his Public Safety Institute.

According to Washburn Tech’s website, the Institute focuses on providing affordable and accessible training opportunities to strengthen public service agencies in Kansas.

“Our focus is the hands-on stuff,” Cochran said. “It’s geared toward providing good quality training to municipalities and county government, not just law enforcement.”

On Sept. 28, the Law Enforcement and Schools, a Dynamic Partnership module is happening. During this module, Cochran says they will address questions like “How do you establish, as a law enforcement agency, that partnership with a school?” and, “How do administrators establish that connection with law enforcement?”

“Because it goes back and forth,” Cochran said. “It takes both of them working together to be successful.”

He said this module is extremely important as law enforcement and schools have to be able to work together efficiently in stressful, and potentially dangerous, situations.

“If something happens, whatever it is, there’s going to be a response plan,” he said. “Or, an understanding of how law enforcement is going to react when they arrive.”

The same goes for teachers and administrators as most of the time when law enforcement is responding to an event involving students, it is on school property. So, law enforcement has to develop relationships and understand the administrators’ side of the situation as well.

Cochran said that while some of these modules are geared more towards people involved in law enforcement, this specific module is one that is open to anyone wanting to learn more.

For more information, watch the full interview above. If you’re interested in learning more, or signing up for the next module, click here.