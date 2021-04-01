Bird e-scooters now available to ride in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There’s a new way to get around the Capital City. Bird e-scooters launched its pilot program Thursday with free rides for healthcare workers.

One hundred of these scooters are now around Topeka. The company said it’s planning to ramp up with more scooters in the coming weeks.

The city of Topeka has cleared them to bring a maximum of 400 scooters into town.

If you want to ride, you can pay with the Brid app.

They even have a 50% discount for low-income riders, senior citizens, veterans, Pell grant recipients and select local nonprofit and community organizations. To sign up for Bird’s Community Pricing Program, download the app, create an account and email your proof of eligibility to “access@bird.co.”

Healthcare workers can get their free ride by emailing the company at “together@bird.co.”