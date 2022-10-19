TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national shortage could have people reconsidering what they cook for the holidays this year.

The Bird Flu, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), is taking a toll on farmers across the country, which could, in turn, impact customers. According to the US Department of Agriculture, turkey prices have gone up 73% from last year. One poultry farmer says in addition to shortages, it’s costing farmers more to raise their turkeys.

“The cost of feed and of course the increased cost of fuel contribute,” Turkey Farmer Sharon Vesecky said. “This is because we have our feed delivered and they have to charge more because it costs them more. It’s just kind of a chain reaction.”

The price of turkey feed has gone up 10% across the country this year along with many other necessary expenses to raise the birds.

In 2022, over 47 million birds have been affected by the avian flu. Since it usually spreads the most during colder months, people could continue seeing these issues continue into the holiday season.