MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – On April 11, a commercial turkey flock tested positive for the avian influenza in Kansas.

KSNT met with local farmers in Manhattan, to find out what they’re experiencing.

A and H Farm in Manhattan focuses on family fun, just as much as being a functional farm. It holds several events throughout the year, including Easter egg hunts and Baby Animal Days– an event featuring baby goats, bunnies, pigs, and chicks.

According to owner Andrew Dejesus, farmers in the area have yet to run into the bird flu problem, but they are taking precautions.

“I did see that they found one here in Riley County, so it is something we have to be concerned about,” Dejesus said. “One of the things we’re doing is we’re trying to keep our birds inside, and definitely our chicks so they won’t have access to birds that are migrating.”

Even with worries of the disease, access to chickens and chicks hasn’t been a problem for the Manhattan farm.

“They are a little bit lesser this year just because of the bird flu, but so far so good,” Dejesus said. “We’re looking to get some more in next week.”

For those that do have feathered friends, or are looking into Easter events this weekend, Dejesus has some advice to keep your birds safe.

“If you have chicks yourself I would recommend keeping them inside, and if you have backyard poultry its something you’ll want to watch as well,” Dejesus said. “Make sure they don’t get out. If you can cover their pin so they don’t get droppings from an overhead bird as well.”

Making sure your birds have little, if any interaction with wild migrating animals is incredibly important for their protection.

For that Baby Animal Days event, extra hand washing stations will be available for everyone who interacts with chicks, for an extra layer of safety.

If you would like to learn more about the Baby Animal Days event, you can check out A and H Farm here.