Bird Scooters makes changes to Topeka rules

TOPEKA (KSNT) – There are changes coming to the new e-scooters in Topeka. This comes after complaints about certain things, like the scooters being ridden in areas they aren’t supposed to.

One of the bigger issues is people using the tires to leave graffiti on sidewalks. An employee from Bird Scooters announced some changes that they just implemented in the last 5 days at the Topeka City Council meeting Tuesday night.

The changes include things like added “geo-fencing zones.” This means once a scooter enters the zone, like in Downtown Topeka, the scooter’s max speed will be adjusted. It also means the easy-to-rent scooters will be turned off in the zone after 11 P.M. on certain nights.

One problem they won’t be able to fix for the time being is getting new tires that won’t leave behind marks on sidewalks.

“The downtown people have figured out how to clean it without damaging our sidewalks, but Bird has offered to pay for it until we get this under control,” said Councilwoman Karen Hiller. “But none the less it can take two or three treatments, it takes hot water, it takes real people with high power washers to work on it.”

Another new feature is to require people to scan their I.D. to ride, to prove they are 18 or older. The spokesperson for the company said they haven’t seen graffiti like this in any other town. They do have other scooters with different tires, but because of a material shortage, it won’t happen for a while.