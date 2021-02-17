‘Birthday in a Box MHK’ sets out to help those in need in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – Typically when we think of birthdays, we think of cake. But for some families, providing a cake for their loved ones can be a challenge when finances are tight.

Lindsay Siebert, of Manhattan, set out to fix that.

In 2015 she noticed a Facebook post from one of her friends who works at Mission Southside in Kansas City. Siebert said the post talked about how they held a “homework huddle,” where people help kids with homework. She said the post also mentioned a boy had joined the group that day and it was his birthday.

“They had just sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to him and when she [Siebert’s friend] was leaving, she asked him if he was going to go home and have cake and he got sad and said, ‘You know, my mom always says she will give me a cake but then she can’t afford it,'” Siebert said.

That inspired Siebert to partner with a local grocery chain to provide a coupon for a free cake and put everything you need for a party in a box. That idea has lead to something pretty large.

“We have provided over a thousand boxes for sure. We have over 350 participants signed up in our programs,” she said.

Birthday in a Box MHK works with local social workers in the Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 School District to get kids signed up. The boxes are individually packed by Siebert and volunteers in the community.

“We had one family say that they had purchased a cake mix for their kid the year before and they ended up having their electricity turned off the night before the kid’s birthday,” Siebert said. “So they were not even able to make the cake for the kid. So the fact that Hy-Vee donates a cake to each one of the participants has been huge.”

For Lindsay Siebert and her family, the sweetest part is helping others in the community she calls home.

“My husband and I both grew up in Manhattan and we see all the kids and we just want everyone to be happy,” she said. “So it makes us feel good to be able to help out all the kids in the community.”

You can find more information on how to support Birthday in a Box MHK by visiting their website here. You can also follow them on Facebook by clicking here.